Telekom Romania Revenue Declines 2.8% in 2Q, to EUR231.2M



Telekom Romania group posted consolidated revenues of EUR231.2 million in the second quarter, down 2.8% on the year on lower mobile phone sales, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR29.8 million, the company said Thursday. Telekom Romania Revenue Declines 2.8% in 2Q, to EUR231.2M.Telekom Romania group posted consolidated revenues of EUR231.2 million in the second quarter, down 2.8% on the year on lower mobile phone sales, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR29.8 million, the company said Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]