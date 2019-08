Hagag Starts Construction of EUR90M H Pipera Lake Residential Project



Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, has started construction on the H Pipera Lake residential project in northern Bucharest, an investment estimated at EUR90 million.