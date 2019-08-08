Iohannis: Sate institutions have to keep awake national consciousness among all Romanians



President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to the 100th anniversary of the Graves of War Fallen Heroes Society in which he emphasized that the state institutions are under an obligation to keep up national consciousness among all Romanians." "It is our duty, of all of us, to remember respectfully, gratefully and admiringly the known or anonymous heroes of our nation, on whose supreme sacrifice the independence, sovereignty and unity of Romania was built. The state institutions are under an obligation to keep up national consciousness among all the Romanians," says President Iohannis in the message read out by state adviser Constantin Ionescu at the event organized by the Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes. In his message, Iohannis commends the association for its activity and congratulates all the volunteers. "The Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes is the successor and legal continuator of the Graves of War Fallen Heroes Society, which centennial we are celebrating today. Throughout this century of activity, the members of your association have remained permanently dedicated to our national values and symbols and made every effort to preserve the relics of war, to erect commemorative monuments and to care for the cemeteries and tombs of our heroes. Another important component of the association’s activity is the organisation of educational events for the community to keep alive the memory of our heroes, especially among the younger generation. (...) Your activity is all the more meritorious as it is carried out exclusively by volunteers on volunteer contributions and donations. The members of your association are responsible people, with a pronounced civic and patriotic spirit, who love and respect their country, history, traditions and heroes. Now, at the centennial of the Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes, I want to congratulate all the volunteers who dedicate their time and contribute to maintaining the worship of our heroes and to caring for their graves and war memorial." AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Iohannis: Sate institutions have to keep awake national consciousness among all Romanians.President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to the 100th anniversary of the Graves of War Fallen Heroes Society in which he emphasized that the state institutions are under an obligation to keep up national consciousness among all Romanians." "It is our duty, of all of us, to remember respectfully, gratefully and admiringly the known or anonymous heroes of our nation, on whose supreme sacrifice the independence, sovereignty and unity of Romania was built. The state institutions are under an obligation to keep up national consciousness among all the Romanians," says President Iohannis in the message read out by state adviser Constantin Ionescu at the event organized by the Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes. In his message, Iohannis commends the association for its activity and congratulates all the volunteers. "The Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes is the successor and legal continuator of the Graves of War Fallen Heroes Society, which centennial we are celebrating today. Throughout this century of activity, the members of your association have remained permanently dedicated to our national values and symbols and made every effort to preserve the relics of war, to erect commemorative monuments and to care for the cemeteries and tombs of our heroes. Another important component of the association’s activity is the organisation of educational events for the community to keep alive the memory of our heroes, especially among the younger generation. (...) Your activity is all the more meritorious as it is carried out exclusively by volunteers on volunteer contributions and donations. The members of your association are responsible people, with a pronounced civic and patriotic spirit, who love and respect their country, history, traditions and heroes. Now, at the centennial of the Regina Maria National Association of War Heroes, I want to congratulate all the volunteers who dedicate their time and contribute to maintaining the worship of our heroes and to caring for their graves and war memorial." AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ANPC head: The real double standard is lopsided approach against marketing of Romanian products in EU The real double European standard resides in the fact that Romania doesn't have the same chance as other EU countries to put Romanian goods in the EU market, the newly appointed president of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), Horia Constantinescu, said on Friday. (...)



Large protest announced for Saturday in Piata Victoriei, with over 250,000 participants A large protest is announced for Saturday in the Piata Victoriei of Bucharest, one year since the antigovernment manifestations of the Diaspora of 10 August, resulted in the intervention in force of the gendarmes, a release by the Bucharest City Hall informs. According to the source, the (...)



Bucharest braces for major protest one year after riot police used brutality to stifle anti-government demonstration Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bucharest on Saturday, exactly one year after the August 10, 2018 events when riot police intervened brutally to put an end to anti-government protests. Things have changed politically for the past 12 months but the situation (...)



ALDE Vice Chairman Vosganian says PNL, USR's push for early elections is just a bluff Vice Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), deputy Varujan Vosganian, told a press conference in Iasi on Friday that the idea of holding early elections is a "bogy", and that no political party really wants the replacement of the current government. "I (...)



Crosspoint Research: Apartment Sales in Bucharest Decline 15% in 1H/2019 Apartment sales in Bucharest dropped 15% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2018, to a total of 15,183 units, and the introduction of a 5% VAT rate for apartments of less than 120 sqm would boost sales, a study by Crosspoint Research (...)



Rompetrol Rafinare Completes $3M Investment in Petromidia Refinery Rompetrol Rafinare, part of KMG International, has completed an investment of approximately $3 million in the modernization of installations at its Petromidia Navodari refinery, aiming to optimize the production of fuels.



PSD Executive Committee to convene on Monday to discuss budget revision (sources) The Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Executive Committee is due to convene on Monday, with the national budget revision expected to be on the agenda, sources with the majority party told AGERPRES on Friday. The meeting will be held at Parliament Palace, starting at 05:00pm, according to (...)

