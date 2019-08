Construction of New Terminal at Bucharest Henri Coanda Airport Starts Next Year



Construction of a new terminal at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest will start next year, Alexandru Ivan, general manager of the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB), said Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]