Fiscal Council Warns Budget Deficit Could Reach 3.7% of GDP



Romania's Fiscal Council said Thursday in its stance on the government's proposed budget revision the deficit could reach 3.4-3.7% of gross domestic product unless offset by credible measures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]