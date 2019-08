Raiffeisen Bank Posts RON348M Profit in 1H/2019, Down 9% Due to Provisions



Lender Raiffeisen Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of RON384 million for the first half of the year, down 9% from RON423 million in the same period last year, due to changes in calculating provisions.