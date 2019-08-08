PM Dancila: This year’s first budget rectification is positive



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the first budget rectification of this year is positive, a rectification that ensures "increased payment of salaries and pensions and the continuation of the investment projects in priority areas." "We are discussing in the Government meeting today the first budget rectification this year. It is a positive rectification by which we ensure the increased payment of salaries and pensions, including the new increase that we will apply from 1 September this year. Moreover, this rectification ensures the continuation of the investment projects in the priority areas", specified Viorica Dancila.AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)