Klaus Iohannis: I will build new majority



President Klaus Iohannis presented, on Thursday, at the PNL National Council meeting, the vision for Romania and gave assurances that he will not appoint a government that does not take responsibility for its desiderata and that he will build a new majority. "Dear Liberals, dear Romanians, I urge you to rebuild Romania! The vote I hope you will give me in the presidential elections is a vote for this vision that we have together for our country. (...) This vote will be respected. I will not appoint a government that does not firmly assume these desiderata. (...) I assure you that I will build a new majority, following the vote given by the people in the parliamentary elections, whether they be on time or anticipated, a majority that will have in the foreground all these priorities related to the normalization of Romania, a majority that will be pro-European and will support the fight against corruption," said the president. He stressed that "the PSD has proven incapable of doing all these things and has to leave." "I assume as a national objective this vision of functional Romania, of normal Romania," the president pointed out.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)