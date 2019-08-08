PNL National Council: Chamber of Deputies, seat of PSD-practised virulent form of political gangsterism



The leader of the Liberal Deputies, Raluca Turcan and the head of the Liberal Senators, Florin Citu, on Thursday have criticised the Social Democratic Party (PSD) ruling at the National Liberal Party (PNL) National Council meeting. "In two years and a half of PSD ruling, the Chamber of Deputies was the seat of the most virulent form of political gangsterism the PSD has ever practiced.(...) For more than two years and a half, we have been in a state of undeclared siege. Democracy and the institution of Parliament have been under the ceaseless assault of the PSD - ALDE, with one single goal: to seize Romania through legislative leverage, to paralyse the institutions, aiming to support the plans of the criminals lined up behind (former PSD leader, currently in jail, ed. n.) Liviu Dragnea," Turcan said in her speech at the above-mentioned meeting. She said that in key-fields, the Chamber of Deputies is decision-making forum, and the legislative initiatives of the majority were of two kinds: "pro-crime" and "to maintain the gear of the great economic fraud called the PSD electoral programme, through which the voters were tricked in the fall of 2016". "The main strategic objective of Liviu Dragnea’s PSD members was President Iohannis, because Romania’s president has been all this time the main guarantor of democracy and of our European path, based on rules and law, a reason why Dragnea and his servants have done whatever they could to amputate the President’s powers, to annul the presidential institution’s strength. And yet the answer of the people came on 26 May at the referendum initiated by President Iohannis, and at the election for the European Parliament," Raluca Turcan said. The PNL deputies’ head asserted that "the National Liberal Party managed to defend democracy by using to the maximum the parliamentary tools and weaponry." "Let me be very clear: when one hears a PSD member saying that they have ruled emergency ordinances on the Judiciary because they are blocked in Parliament, you must decode that they did and are doing this because their rulings could not clear the Chamber of Deputies and Romania’s President," Turcan affirmed. She mentioned that the future of the Klaus Iohannis - PNL partnership is aiming, after the defeat of the Dragnea regime, at "the eradication of the PSD-ALDE ruling’s toxic remnants that are still harming the functioning of the Romanian state bodies." "Let’s put these institutions in an area of competence, of meritocracy and eliminate any political dictate. The institutional recovery will mean returning to normalcy. And it is only President Iohannis who can do this, soundly, backed by the PNL, in his second mandate," Raluca Turcan concluded. The PNL senators’ leader Florin Citu in his turn has criticised the PSD - ALDE government. "The effects of the PSD - ALDE ruling will be a disaster. We experience today this inflation. We have the highest inflation in the EU three years in a row, the highest interest rates in the EU and the highest budget deficit, which means that our children will all pay this opulence of the ones with the PSD and ALDE," Citu said, also criticising the malfunction of the health card, maintaining that this is how the ruling parties manage "to steal". He said that PSD and ALDE do not want the computerisation of Romania because "this is the only way they can steal". "For almost four years, Romania has been falling down and only the PNL has the courage to tell the truth to the Romanians," Citu stressed. 