Romania’s Halep advances to Rogers Cup women’s singles quarters
Aug 9, 2019
Romania’s Halep advances to Rogers Cup women’s singles quarters.
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number four, on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles event at the 2.83-million-USD Rogers Cup WTA tournament in Toronto after defeating Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2 6-1.
Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, prevailed in just 66 minutes over an opponent who came back after a long hiatus.
In the Halep versus Kuznetsova head-to-head count, the 27-year-old Romanian is now leading 5-3 the 34-year-old Russian, world number 198, winning both their Rogers Cup meets in 2011 in the first round 4-6 6-4 7 -3, and in 2016 - 3-6 6-1 6-1.
For her performance so far, Halep, a two-time Rogers Cup winner, in 2016 and 2018, secured 60,455 US dollars and 190 WTA singles points. In the quarter-finals she will play the winner between Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Czech Marie Bouzkova. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]