PSD Executive Committee to convene on Monday to discuss budget revision (sources)



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Executive Committee is due to convene on Monday, with the national budget revision expected to be on the agenda, sources with the majority party told AGERPRES on Friday. The meeting will be held at Parliament Palace, starting at 05:00pm, according to the same sources. The Government on Thursday gave a first reading to a budget revision bill to be approved at the next meeting of the Government. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that the first revision this year is a positive one, which ensures the payment of increased salaries and pensions and the continuation of investment projects in priority areas. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)