Bucharest braces for major protest one year after riot police used brutality to stifle anti-government demonstration



Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bucharest on Saturday, exactly one year after the August 10, 2018 events when riot police intervened brutally to put an end to anti-government protests. Things have changed politically for the past 12 months but the situation within the society remains dire for the opponents of the current government and little has been done to sanction the authorities responsible with the violence a year ago.

Meanwhile, politicians make tactical moves over the Saturday protests Bucharest braces for major protest one year after riot police used brutality to stifle anti-government demonstration.Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bucharest on Saturday, exactly one year after the August 10, 2018 events when riot police intervened brutally to put an end to anti-government protests. Things have changed politically for the past 12 months but the situation within the society remains dire for the opponents of the current government and little has been done to sanction the authorities responsible with the violence a year ago. [Read the article in HotNews]