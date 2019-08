Crosspoint Research: Apartment Sales in Bucharest Decline 15% in 1H/2019



Apartment sales in Bucharest dropped 15% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2018, to a total of 15,183 units, and the introduction of a 5% VAT rate for apartments of less than 120 sqm would boost sales, a study by Crosspoint Research (...) Crosspoint Research: Apartment Sales in Bucharest Decline 15% in 1H/2019.Apartment sales in Bucharest dropped 15% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2018, to a total of 15,183 units, and the introduction of a 5% VAT rate for apartments of less than 120 sqm would boost sales, a study by Crosspoint Research (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]