Major demonstration sees 25,000 people protesting against Romanian government



Over 25,000 people joined a protest against the Romanian government in Bucharest on Saturday, a year after a similar demonstration was dispersed violently by the riot police. This time around, gendarmes did not intervened. Protestors called for the resignation of the Social Democratic government, which many hold accountable for what they call a "failed state". [Read the article in HotNews]