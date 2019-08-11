 
MMJS: Over 6.4 mln individual employment contracts registered end-March
MMJS: Over 6.4 mln individual employment contracts registered end-March.
The number of individual employment contracts registered in the General Registry of employees increased in March by 29,934 compared to the previous month, at the end of the first quarter being recorded 6,425,112 CIM, according to the data centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Justice. Of the total individual labour contracts registered, 91.5 pct (5,879,167 contracts) were for an indefinite period, of which 5,195,670 full-time and 683,397 part-time. The contracts for an indefinite period amounted to 546,045, of which 308,898 full-time and 237,147 part-time. The number of active employees as of March 31, 2019 was 5,568,760 persons, compared to 5,546,889 at the end of February. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob)

