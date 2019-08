ING Bank Romania Net Profit Up 12% in 1H, to RON385M



Lender ING Bank Romania on Monday said its net profit grew 12% in the first half of the year, to RON385 million, while revenues grew 15%, to RON1.005 billion, on higher volumes.