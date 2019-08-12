​Libertatea newspaper reports case of underaged Romanian girls forced to have sex with Romanians, Austrian managers and US soldiers



Romanian newspaper Libertatea on Monday digs into a case where organised crime prosecutors have "forgiven" men who allegedly bought from human traffickers sexual services of underaged girls forced into prostitution. The newspaper quotes one of the victim when referring to the case of 16 underaged girls from the town of Caracal, South Romania, which was judged between 2012-2017 and ended with prosecutors "forgiving" the clients.