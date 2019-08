Regina Maria Continues Expansion In Romania By Acquiring Somesan Medical Clinic In Baia Mare



Private medical services provider Regina Maria continues its expansion across Romania by acquiring the Somesan medical center in Baia Mare, which reported a turnover of EUR3.2 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]