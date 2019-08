Apex Opens Hilton Garden Inn at Bucharest International Airport



Lithuanian Apex Alliance Hotel Management has opened its first airport hotel in Romania, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, located inside Bucharest's Henri Coanda international airport, following an investment of EUR19 million.