The budget revision the Government is expected to pass today in a meeting is a positive one that will secure all the appropriations for the payment of salaries, pensions and social allowances, for the proper operation of all public institutions, as well as for the continuation of investment projects in priority areas, according to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. "At today's Government meeting, we will pass a budget revision bill that the Minister of Finance unveiled for a first reading at a previous meeting. As I said last time, this is a positive revision that will provide the necessary amounts for the payment of salaries, pensions and all social allowances, for the proper operation of all the state institutions, as well as for the continuation of investment in priority areas," said Dancila in the beginning of the meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)