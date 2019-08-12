ALDE: State budget unrealistically built; Tariceanu requests measures to regain citizens’ confidence



The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) believes that the budget revision bill passed on Monday in the Government sitting shows that this year's state budget was "unrealistically built," ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu requesting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila a set of measures, by 20 August, in view of regaining the citizens' confidence. "The budget revision bill passed in today's Government sitting shows the fact that this year's state budget was unrealistically built. The results of the budget exercise prove the administrative incapacity to implement the large investment projects that were established. In the beginning of the year, amid the talks for building the budget, ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu requested and received assurances that a number of major investment projects, especially infrastructure [projects] will receive financial resources. Today, through the manner in which the budget revision bill was designed, the failure of these promises can be noticed. The ALDE Ministers who attended today's Government sitting underscored these failures," a release of the ALDE sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs. According to the quoted source, Tariceanu carried out a discussion with Dancila prior to the Government sitting, regarding the future collaboration at the coalition level, so that a good governance be ensured. "In ALDE's view, a good governance implies in this phase, a reform of the state institutions, a new governing programme, as well as a restructured governmental team that has competence as the main asset. In this regard, the ALDE Chairman asked Mrs Viorica Dancila, Romania's Prime Minister, to prepare and present, by 20 August, a set of measures which can respond to these desires, as well as to the citizens' expectations, so they can regain confidence in the act of governance," the release mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

