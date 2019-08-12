Partners in Romania's governing coalition appear to step away from break-up



Romania's PM Viorica Dancila, leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), on Monday dismissed any dispute with the partners of the PSD in the governing coalition, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE). Meanwhile, ALDE's leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who last week was pushing for a different alliance with a third political party, appeared to apply conditions for the current coalition to keep going.