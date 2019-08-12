Romania government adopts budget correction, says plan to introduce tax on sugar and other measures would be split



Romania's Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici on Monday announced that the government adopted a budget correction which would put the deficit out of harm's way. He claimed the correction would guarantee the full payment of salaries, pensions and ongoing investment projects.