Alro Slatina Reports 3.7% Lower Consolidated Turnover, Of RON1.5B, In 1H/2019



Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, in Europe, on Monday said it registered a consolidated turnover of RON1.5 billion in the first half of 2019, down 3.7% from the year-earlier period, due to lower aluminium prices on the (...)