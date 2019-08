Otter Distribution Group Opens First Tezyo Store In Buzau; Reaches 37 Units In Romania



Otter Distribution Group, a business founded by Filip Schwartz, has opened the first store in Buzau, under the Tezyo brand, reaching a 37-unit chain across Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]