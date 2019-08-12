ForMin Manescu, ambassador Hamilton discuss prospects for developing Romanian-Canadian relations



Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu on Monday welcomed Canadian ambassador in Bucharest Kevin Hamilton to discuss prospects for the development of Romanian-Canadian relationships, with emphasis on consistent security co-operation, according to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE). Manescu highlighted close Romanian-Canadian co-operation within NATO, with an emphasis on security enhancement measures in the Black Sea region, as well as on ensuring the accomplishment of the objectives of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). At the same time, she underlined the importance attached by Romania to strengthening transatlantic relationships in general and the EU-Canada dialogue in particular, mentioning to the point Romania having held the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Photo source: mae.ro