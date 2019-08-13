PM Dancila: We had coalition meetings, decided to continue PSD-ALDE governing



The Chair of the Social Democratic Partyn (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, said at the end of the meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, that the PSD members have opted for continuing the PSD-ALDE governing and that this viewpoint is to be communicated to the coalition partners. "At today’s Executive Committee we have addressed several important points for the PSD. A first aspect referred to the PSD-ALDE alliance, to the continuation of the governing. I told my colleagues that we had coalition meetings and we have decided to continue the PSD-ALDE governing, an important governing, which still has many things to do, many projects to be implemented for Romanians and which must ensure Romania’s stability. (...) I said what the PSD’s opinion is. We will discuss with the alliance partners and we will see what their opinion is. We will consider the viewpoints or we will balance the advantages and disadvantages. But I believe - and I strongly believe - that for us, at this moment, the stability of Romania is important. And to have stability, this Government must go ahead and in order to move forward I believe we must prove responsibility, both PSD and ALDE," said Viorica Dancila. Referring to the point of view expressed by the leader of ALDE, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, who asked her to present by 20 August a set of measures to regain the confidence of citizens, Dancila specified that the PSD does not consider a restructuring, but a reshuffle. "The PSD does not accept an ultimatum. (...) We discussed with president Tariceanu about the governing program, we discussed about restructuring. We are not envisaging a restructuring in the near future, but we are thinking of a reshuffle of the ministers who did not achieve results and and the adjustment of the governing program so as to meet the needs of the population. We cannot talk about an ultimatum," said Viorica Dancila. The prime minister stressed that ALDE did not request additional positions in the Romanian Government to stay with the PSD in government. The PSD leader also stated that she does not intend to withdraw from the race for the presidential elections. "No, definitely not. As long as there was a vote in the National Executive Committee and all the colleagues want to have a candidate from the PSD, I did not take this into account. I did not discuss with Mr. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu about candidacies in the meetings we had. So, this topic was not the subject of our discussions," said Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

