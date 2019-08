Vertiv Relocates Cluj-Napoca HQ to Advancity Business Center



US hardware and software producer Vertiv has relocated its headquarters in Cluj-Napoca after renting 4,500 sqm in the Advancity Business Center office building located downtown. Vertiv Relocates Cluj-Napoca HQ to Advancity Business Center.US hardware and software producer Vertiv has relocated its headquarters in Cluj-Napoca after renting 4,500 sqm in the Advancity Business Center office building located downtown. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]