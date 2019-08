Sphera Franchise Group 1H Sales Grow 27%, to RON446M



Sphera Franchise Group, which manages over 100 restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, said Tuesday its consolidated sales grew 27% in the first six months, to RON446 million.