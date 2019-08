City Grill Group Reports 11% Higher Turnover, Of RON90M, YoY In 1H/2019



City Grill Group, one of the leading players in the local restaurant industry, held by entrepreneur Dragos Petrescu, ended the first half of 2019 with a turnover of RON90 million (EUR19 million), up 11% compared with the same period in (...) City Grill Group Reports 11% Higher Turnover, Of RON90M, YoY In 1H/2019.City Grill Group, one of the leading players in the local restaurant industry, held by entrepreneur Dragos Petrescu, ended the first half of 2019 with a turnover of RON90 million (EUR19 million), up 11% compared with the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]