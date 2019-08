Conpet Ploiesti 1H Turnover Up 8.5% To RON200.6M; Net Profit Up 44% To RON31M



State-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday said its turnover grew 8.5% year-over-year, to RON200.6 million, in the first half of 2019, and its net profit surged 44% to RON31 million in the analysed period.