BCR To Become Biggest Tenant in Business Garden Bucharest



Lender BCR will become the biggest tenant of the Vastind's Business Garden Bucharest office compound in the Grozavesti area, after renting 14,000 sqm to relocate its operations from its downtown headquarters in 2020.