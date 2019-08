MedLife Group Sales Grow 23% in 1H, Profit Grows 130%, to RON14M



MedLife, the leading private healthcare provider in Romania, on Tuesday reported consolidated sales of RON468 million for the first half of the year, up 23%, and a consolidated net profit of RON14 million, up 130% on the year.