Romania Ranks Third In CEE By Value Of Real Estate Transactions In 1H/2019
Aug 13, 2019
The value of real estate transactions grew nearly 6% in the first half of 2019, to approximately EUR410 million, accounting for nearly 10% of the total volume of investments in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), according to calculations and estimations of real estate consulting firm Cushman & (...)
