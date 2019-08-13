Romania Ranks Third In CEE By Value Of Real Estate Transactions In 1H/2019



The value of real estate transactions grew nearly 6% in the first half of 2019, to approximately EUR410 million, accounting for nearly 10% of the total volume of investments in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), according to calculations and estimations of real estate consulting firm Cushman &