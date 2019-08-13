President Iohannis, President Trump expected to discuss energy, Visa Waiver in Washington DC



On an official visit to Washington DC on August 19-20, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will discuss with his US counterpart Donald Trump several important issues, including energy security and the Visa Waiver programme. The meeting occurs at the invitation of President Trump. "This is a meeting that I and President Trump have wanted for some time. There are extremely important issues that need to be discussed and reiterated: the Strategic Partnership, security issues, NATO and the allocation of 2pct of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) [for defence spending], the growing economic relationship, the energy relationship. There will also be talks about army equipping, the fact that we are together in Afghanistan and stagnant issues, such as the Visa Waiver. Things have to move a little there,’ Iohannis told journalists at an informal briefing. "Energy is also sensitive and important. Energy security is about national security," Iohannis emphasised. He said that his impression is that there is "willingness on the part of the Romanian government to mend certain things that were not well thought out," mentioning to the point Emergency Ordinance No.114 and the Offshore Drilling Law. "It would be desirable, because many good-faith investors are worried," Iohannis said of the two regulations. He added that Americans are worried that Europe will become too dependent on Russia for energy, mentioning that Romania wants US Exxon to remain in the Black Sea project. "What we have been told is that it comes from a global politics, not from what is happening here," added Iohannis about the announcement that the US company Exxon Mobil would withdraw from the Romanian project. The president said he would bring back the issue of visas for Romanians in his conversations with President Trump. "I will bring the technicians back to the discussion so that they may look for solutions. As President of Romania, I want to put the problem on the table," said Iohannis about the Visa Waiver programme. The head of state indicated that he would like to discuss with the US president and about the number of US military in Romania, specifying that our country has the possibility to host more US military. He said that at the meeting with his American counterpart, he would reiterate his invitation to visit Romania. He also pointed out that there will be no business meetings with the Romanian community in Washington DC during his visit. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) President Iohannis, President Trump expected to discuss energy, Visa Waiver in Washington DC.On an official visit to Washington DC on August 19-20, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will discuss with his US counterpart Donald Trump several important issues, including energy security and the Visa Waiver programme. The meeting occurs at the invitation of President Trump. "This is a meeting that I and President Trump have wanted for some time. There are extremely important issues that need to be discussed and reiterated: the Strategic Partnership, security issues, NATO and the allocation of 2pct of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) [for defence spending], the growing economic relationship, the energy relationship. There will also be talks about army equipping, the fact that we are together in Afghanistan and stagnant issues, such as the Visa Waiver. Things have to move a little there,’ Iohannis told journalists at an informal briefing. "Energy is also sensitive and important. Energy security is about national security," Iohannis emphasised. He said that his impression is that there is "willingness on the part of the Romanian government to mend certain things that were not well thought out," mentioning to the point Emergency Ordinance No.114 and the Offshore Drilling Law. "It would be desirable, because many good-faith investors are worried," Iohannis said of the two regulations. He added that Americans are worried that Europe will become too dependent on Russia for energy, mentioning that Romania wants US Exxon to remain in the Black Sea project. "What we have been told is that it comes from a global politics, not from what is happening here," added Iohannis about the announcement that the US company Exxon Mobil would withdraw from the Romanian project. The president said he would bring back the issue of visas for Romanians in his conversations with President Trump. "I will bring the technicians back to the discussion so that they may look for solutions. As President of Romania, I want to put the problem on the table," said Iohannis about the Visa Waiver programme. The head of state indicated that he would like to discuss with the US president and about the number of US military in Romania, specifying that our country has the possibility to host more US military. He said that at the meeting with his American counterpart, he would reiterate his invitation to visit Romania. He also pointed out that there will be no business meetings with the Romanian community in Washington DC during his visit. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Digi Communications Posts EUR368M Revenue for Romanian Operations in 1H Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the third largest player on the cable market in Europe, on Wednesday reported 18% growth in revenues for the first six months, to EUR575.2 million, of which EUR368 million on the Romanian market.



Zentiva 1H Net Profit Grows 36%, to RON49M Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), 95.9% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON48.9 million, up 36% on the year.



Hidroelectrica's 1H Profit Falls 8.3%, to RON901.5M Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica posted a turnover of RON2.3 billion in the first half of the year, up 18%, but its profit dropped 8.3%, to RON901.5 million, according to the half-year report of minority shareholder Fondul (...)



Romgaz Profit Grows 24.7% in 1H, to RON975M Romania’s largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON975 million for the first half of the year, up 24.7% compared with the first half of 2018.



Electrica Posts RON109M Profit in 1H, Offsetting 1Q Loss Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of RON109 million for the first half of the year, down 48%, after a RON41 million loss in the first quarter and a net profit of RON150 million in the second (...)



Transgaz Net Profit Drops 30% in 1H, to RON195M Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in net profit for the first half of the year, to RON 195 million.



​Romania economy growth slows in first half of 2019 - flash estimate Romania's GDP grew 4.7% in the first half of 2019 as compared to S1 2018, according to a flash estimate released by the National Institute of Statistics on Wednesday. Growth in Q2 as compared to April-June 2018 stood at 4.4%. It marked a slowdown from 5% in the first quarter, according (...)

