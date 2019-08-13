 
Romaniapress.com

August 13, 2019

Impact Developer & Contractor 1H Revenues From Sale Of Realty Properties Soar 90% To RON79.5M
Aug 13, 2019

Impact Developer & Contractor 1H Revenues From Sale Of Realty Properties Soar 90% To RON79.5M.
Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) ended the first half of 2019 with revenues of RON79.5 million from the sale of real estate properties, up 90% from the same period in 2018, and a net profit of RON16 million, compared with RON60,000 in January-June (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Digi Communications Posts EUR368M Revenue for Romanian Operations in 1H Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the third largest player on the cable market in Europe, on Wednesday reported 18% growth in revenues for the first six months, to EUR575.2 million, of which EUR368 million on the Romanian market.

Zentiva 1H Net Profit Grows 36%, to RON49M Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), 95.9% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON48.9 million, up 36% on the year.

Hidroelectrica's 1H Profit Falls 8.3%, to RON901.5M Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica posted a turnover of RON2.3 billion in the first half of the year, up 18%, but its profit dropped 8.3%, to RON901.5 million, according to the half-year report of minority shareholder Fondul (...)

Romgaz Profit Grows 24.7% in 1H, to RON975M Romania’s largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON975 million for the first half of the year, up 24.7% compared with the first half of 2018.

Electrica Posts RON109M Profit in 1H, Offsetting 1Q Loss Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of RON109 million for the first half of the year, down 48%, after a RON41 million loss in the first quarter and a net profit of RON150 million in the second (...)

Transgaz Net Profit Drops 30% in 1H, to RON195M Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in net profit for the first half of the year, to RON 195 million.

​Romania economy growth slows in first half of 2019 - flash estimate Romania&#39;s GDP grew 4.7% in the first half of 2019 as compared to S1 2018, according to a flash estimate released by the National Institute of Statistics on Wednesday. Growth in Q2 as compared to April-June 2018 stood at 4.4%. It marked a slowdown from 5% in the first quarter, according (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |