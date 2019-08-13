Impact Developer & Contractor 1H Revenues From Sale Of Realty Properties Soar 90% To RON79.5M



Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) ended the first half of 2019 with revenues of RON79.5 million from the sale of real estate properties, up 90% from the same period in 2018, and a net profit of RON16 million, compared with RON60,000 in January-June (...)