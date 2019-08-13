Suceava, Bucovina might be promoted as tourist destinations in China similarly to Croatia



China’s ambassador in Bucharest Jiang Yu, who went on an official visit to Suceava County on Tuesday, showed interest in tourism collaboration with Suceava and Bucovina, having met Suceava County Council Chair Gheorghe Flutur, who introduced him to the tourism and investment potential of the area. ’’A particularly interesting area for the Chinese delegation was tourism. The number of tourists to visit Bucovina and Suceava County is sought to increase significantly. Consideration is being given to highlighting of the opportunity represented by the existence of the airport in Suceava. Patterned on the model used by China to promote Croatia as a tourist destination, Suceava County will be visited by a delegation of Chinese tourism officials, travel agencies and the press, and a promotional film will be made to attract Chinese tourists,’ said Flutur. In his presentation, Flutur emphasised the importance of UNESCO monuments in the development of tourism in Bucovina, mountain and leisure tourism, but also the ski slopes in the county. The Chinese official invited Flutur to China in September to attend a conference of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance. At the same time, every year, a Suceava student could go on a scholarship to study tourism in China. According to Flutur, a series of concrete proposals were also made regarding the development of relationships between Suceava County and Chinese regions in the areas of agriculture and education. As far as agriculture is concerned, it is envisaged that producers from Suceava County will export organic produce to China, namely dairy products, wild berries and honey. AGERPRES (RO-author: Silvia Marcu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Suceava, Bucovina might be promoted as tourist destinations in China similarly to Croatia.China’s ambassador in Bucharest Jiang Yu, who went on an official visit to Suceava County on Tuesday, showed interest in tourism collaboration with Suceava and Bucovina, having met Suceava County Council Chair Gheorghe Flutur, who introduced him to the tourism and investment potential of the area. ’’A particularly interesting area for the Chinese delegation was tourism. The number of tourists to visit Bucovina and Suceava County is sought to increase significantly. Consideration is being given to highlighting of the opportunity represented by the existence of the airport in Suceava. Patterned on the model used by China to promote Croatia as a tourist destination, Suceava County will be visited by a delegation of Chinese tourism officials, travel agencies and the press, and a promotional film will be made to attract Chinese tourists,’ said Flutur. In his presentation, Flutur emphasised the importance of UNESCO monuments in the development of tourism in Bucovina, mountain and leisure tourism, but also the ski slopes in the county. The Chinese official invited Flutur to China in September to attend a conference of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance. At the same time, every year, a Suceava student could go on a scholarship to study tourism in China. According to Flutur, a series of concrete proposals were also made regarding the development of relationships between Suceava County and Chinese regions in the areas of agriculture and education. As far as agriculture is concerned, it is envisaged that producers from Suceava County will export organic produce to China, namely dairy products, wild berries and honey. AGERPRES (RO-author: Silvia Marcu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Digi Communications Posts EUR368M Revenue for Romanian Operations in 1H Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the third largest player on the cable market in Europe, on Wednesday reported 18% growth in revenues for the first six months, to EUR575.2 million, of which EUR368 million on the Romanian market.



Zentiva 1H Net Profit Grows 36%, to RON49M Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), 95.9% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON48.9 million, up 36% on the year.



Hidroelectrica's 1H Profit Falls 8.3%, to RON901.5M Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica posted a turnover of RON2.3 billion in the first half of the year, up 18%, but its profit dropped 8.3%, to RON901.5 million, according to the half-year report of minority shareholder Fondul (...)



Romgaz Profit Grows 24.7% in 1H, to RON975M Romania’s largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON975 million for the first half of the year, up 24.7% compared with the first half of 2018.



Electrica Posts RON109M Profit in 1H, Offsetting 1Q Loss Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of RON109 million for the first half of the year, down 48%, after a RON41 million loss in the first quarter and a net profit of RON150 million in the second (...)



Transgaz Net Profit Drops 30% in 1H, to RON195M Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in net profit for the first half of the year, to RON 195 million.



​Romania economy growth slows in first half of 2019 - flash estimate Romania's GDP grew 4.7% in the first half of 2019 as compared to S1 2018, according to a flash estimate released by the National Institute of Statistics on Wednesday. Growth in Q2 as compared to April-June 2018 stood at 4.4%. It marked a slowdown from 5% in the first quarter, according (...)

