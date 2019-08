Results of Tax Incentives for Construction Sector Not As Good As Expected



The return of Romanians working abroad home to take construction jobs – a goal that the government set when it passed the Emergency Ordinance 114/2018 did not go as expected by the companies in the sector, the officials of construction of companies and associations of the industry (...)