Romania's GDP Grows 4.4% YoY in 2Q/2019
Aug 14, 2019
Romania's GDP Grows 4.4% YoY in 2Q/2019.
Romania's gross domestic product grew an annual 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019, a flash reading by the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.
