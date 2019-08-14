Romania's GDP Grows 4.4% YoY in 2Q/2019



Romania's gross domestic product grew an annual 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019, a flash reading by the country's statistics board showed Wednesday. Romania's GDP Grows 4.4% YoY in 2Q/2019.Romania's gross domestic product grew an annual 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019, a flash reading by the country's statistics board showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]