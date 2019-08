Digi Communications Posts EUR368M Revenue for Romanian Operations in 1H



Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the third largest player on the cable market in Europe, on Wednesday reported 18% growth in revenues for the first six months, to EUR575.2 million, of which EUR368 million on the Romanian market. Digi Communications Posts EUR368M Revenue for Romanian Operations in 1H.Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the third largest player on the cable market in Europe, on Wednesday reported 18% growth in revenues for the first six months, to EUR575.2 million, of which EUR368 million on the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]