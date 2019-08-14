Zentiva 1H Net Profit Grows 36%, to RON49M



Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), 95.9% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON48.9 million, up 36% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]