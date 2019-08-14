|
|
|
Transgaz Net Profit Drops 30% in 1H, to RON195M
Aug 14, 2019
Transgaz Net Profit Drops 30% in 1H, to RON195M.
Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in net profit for the first half of the year, to RON 195 million.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Top Ten Romanian Brand Portfolios Valued at EUR665M in 2019
Ursus Breweries (Ursus, Timisoreana), Altex and Heineken (Ciuc and Neumarkt) are the companies with the most valuable Romanian brand portfolios in 2019.
Bucharest, 6th most polluted city in Europe
Bucharest ranks 6th as most polluted city in Europe, which is why concrete steps to improving air quality are required, on Thursday said the City Hall (PMB) in a communique.
"As for the fake information spread in the public space by the representatives of some political parties who do not (...)
Navy Day/Iohannis: To deter hostile acts in Black Sea region, we further need coordinated approach
In order to deter the hostile acts in the Black Sea region, it is further needed "an all-inclusive, all level coherent and coordinated approach, politically included", that should cover apart from the military field, the "economic, of transport, energy, environmental aspects and (...)
Metallica donates EUR 250k for #1 Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital of Romania
Metallica has donated EUR 250,000 for the erection of the first Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital of Romania, thus joining the #NoiFacemUnSpital / #WeMakeAHospital initiative, on Thusrday announced on Facebook the Daruieste Viata /Give Life Association.
The members of the band have (...)
Bank of China Set to Arrive in Romania
Bank of China, one of the largest banks in the world, held by the Chinese government, is opening an office in Romania, having started a personnel recruitment process lately. The bank is looking for new employees with the help of Adecco Romania, the leader of the local recruitment and temporary (...)
Koeber Opened New Paint Warehouse in Neamt County in H1
Paint and coatings manufacturer Koeber, based in Neamt County (NE Romania) and held by the family by the same name, opened a new warehouse for its products in the first half of 2019.
Metallica donates Eur 250,000 for Romania children's oncology hospital
American band Metallica, who on Wednesday night held its fourth gig in Bucharest in 20 years, donated Eur 250,000 for the building of Romania's first children's oncology hospital, the initiators of the project announced. The initiators are two private persons, Oana Gheorghiu and (...)
|