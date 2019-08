Nuclearelectrica 1H Net Profit Grows 59.4%, to RON290M



Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of the power plant in Cernavoda, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON290.66 million for the first half of the year, 59.4% higher than in the same period in (...)