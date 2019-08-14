Dancila: We enter presidential campaign determined to win, I assure you I’ll take no step back



Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the party enters the campaign for the presidential election determined to win and that she herself won’t take any steps back, because this would allow the opposition to gain ground. "In two months we enter the presidential election campaign, a very important campaign we enter determined to win, a campaign where we will show the power of the PSD, a campaign that will reaffirm our strength in every locality. I assure you that I’ll take no step back, because any step back I take is a step forward for the opposition," Dancila told the 1,700 party members present at the PSD Dolj Conference. Dancila reiterated that disparaging remarks by the opposition leave her unfazed and that although she is a woman, she has the strength to battle each of her counter-candidates, because she has by her side the strength of the only party that can build Romania. "Their offenses don’t affect me, because offenses come from the weak, not from strong people, and I have the strength to battle each of them, because I know that in every corner of the country I have the PSD force with me, the only party that can build Romania. And I assure everyone that although I am a woman, I am stronger than all of them together, because PSD is a force and those who have underestimated us will regret this both on November 10 and on November 24, and my message for you is to go home with the confidence to win in your localities and with the same zest for work and fight, because this is the fight of us all, of the only party that can build Romania. (...) We must be proud that we are Social Democrats, because we have never made decisions against the Romanians. And we must be equally proud of being Romanians, because we are honest, hard working people, people who have proven every time that they can perform in any field of activity. This is why I recommend you to trust yourselves, because I trust every PSD member," said the party’s national leader. She also stressed that the mistakes made in the European election must be assumed, and that communication has been one area where things did not go as they should have. "We have definitely made a mistake in communication, because we constantly had to give explanations to the ungrounded accusations, we were always on the defensive and not on the offensive as we should have been and compare what we have done for the people with what they did, what we have built and what they have torn down, because they learned to conjugate the verb ’knock down’ and we - the verb ’to build’," said the PSD leader. "We have definitely made a mistake in communication, because we constantly had to give explanations to the ungrounded accusations, we were always on the defensive and not on the offensive as we should have been and compare what we have done for the people with what they did, what we have built and what they have torn down, because they learned to conjugate the verb 'knock down' and we - the verb 'to build'," said the PSD leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Maria Mitrica, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

