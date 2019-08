Oil Terminal Switches To RON4.6M Profit In 1H/2019 Vs RON1.07M Loss In Year-Earlier Period



Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) on Wednesday said it ended the first half of 2019 with a turnover of RON81.6 million, up 20% from the same period in 2018. Oil Terminal Switches To RON4.6M Profit In 1H/2019 Vs RON1.07M Loss In Year-Earlier Period.Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) on Wednesday said it ended the first half of 2019 with a turnover of RON81.6 million, up 20% from the same period in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]