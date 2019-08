GfK: Romania Electro-IT Market Up 2.2% To EUR1.43B In 1H/2019



Romania’s electro-IT market grew 2.2% in January-June 2019, to EUR1.43 billion, compared with the same period a year ago, due to 6% higher sales in the second quarter of the year, of EUR737 million, according to a GfK survey. GfK: Romania Electro-IT Market Up 2.2% To EUR1.43B In 1H/2019.Romania’s electro-IT market grew 2.2% in January-June 2019, to EUR1.43 billion, compared with the same period a year ago, due to 6% higher sales in the second quarter of the year, of EUR737 million, according to a GfK survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]