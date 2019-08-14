President Iohannis to participate in Romanian Navy Day festivities, in Constanta



President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the festivities marking the Romanian Navy Day, to be held in Constanta. According to his agenda, the head of state will participate in the festivities organized at the Fleet Command in Constanta, from 09:55 hrs. On Thursday, on Romanian Navy Day, between 09:45 hrs and 12:30 hrs, the public will be able to admire the demonstration naval exercise "Romanian Naval Forces 19", in which will also participate military ships and aircraft from Italy, Ukraine and the United States of America. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]