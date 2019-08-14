Capital general mayor launches for public debate introduction of "Oxygen" vignette



General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea announced on Wednesday the launch for public debate of a project that provides for the purchase of a vignette, dubbed "Oxygen", for all cars entering the Capital, but are not registered in Bucharest or Ilfov county (the county surrounding the city, ed.n.). Moreover, access to the central area for non-Euro, Euro 1, Euro 2 and Euro 3 cars will not be allowed. The project would be put to the vote of the General Council of the Capital in September, and if adopted it will enter into force from January 2020.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]