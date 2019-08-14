BT Analyst: GDP Growth Rate Decrease In 2Q/2019 Is Due To Deterioration Of Climate In Retail, Industry



The decrease of the economic growth rate in the second quarter of 2019 was due to a deterioration of the climate in the retail trade and industry, Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (BT), stated Wednesday after the country's statistics board INS released (...)