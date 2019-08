Transelectrica Net Profit Drops 69% in 1H, to RON30M



Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON30 million for the first half of the year, down 69% on the year, while revenues declined 4%, to RON1.1 billion.